Is Chevy's midengine Corvette too powerful?

With the Detroit auto show and the Geneva Motor Show in the books and no midengine Corvette officially released to the public, something has to be happening with the next-generation ‘Vette. While initial reports detailed electrical gremlins associated with the car’s wiring harness not being up to snuff, it looks like one of the latest problems facing the C8 ‘Vette is much cooler. It’s being reported that the C8 Corvette is so powerful that its chassis is flexing and the glass engine cover is cracking.

Of course, this probably isn’t the case with the base model C8, which should be sporting an upgraded LT1 V-8 engine, possibly dubbed LT2. The problem appears to be with the higher trimmed versions powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8. Likely based on the Blackwing V-8 that we saw debut with the CT6-V, the twin-turbocharged Corvette will reportedly have more power than the C7 ZR1. The more powerful C8 Corvettes are rumored to have between 900-1,000 hp and that much output is deforming the aluminum spaceframe chassis, according to Hagerty.

So there are at least two major problems facing the engineering team behind the Corvette C8. The other reported problem with the next-gen Corvette is a little removed from the scale-wielding engineers. Remember that horsepower rumor? Well, apparently GM’s lawyers are looking into the legality of releasing a car that powerful to the public.

And there are new reports that the new Corvette broke down near Detroit and had to be towed.

If these problems are true, it’s safe to say we won’t see the C8 Corvette make a public debut anytime soon. There is speculation that the sheets will be pulled back in August for the 25th Anniversary of the Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Ky., though that will likely be one of the prototypes, if that comes to fruition.

Wesley Wren is an Associate Editor at Autoweek, a sibling publication of Automotive News.