Texas car dealership opens book on inventory so customers can reserve exactly what they want

Martin Chevrolet-Buick-GMC has become an open book. The Texas dealership posts a list of incoming vehicles online so it can turn that inventory faster.
Customers can browse the frequently updated spreadsheet of what's in transit and in production and then call, text or chat online with the sales team to reserve a vehicle with a refundable $1,000 deposit. From August through December, reserved vehicles accounted for 17 percent of the store's new-vehicle sales, increased sales team engagement and improved turn rate, said Janet Martin-Clark, vice president of the store in Cleveland, Texas.
At the end of January, the store had 75 in-production vehicles listed, seven of which were reserved or had pending reservations, and 21 in-transit vehicles featured, eight of which were reserved or pending.