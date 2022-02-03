Texas car dealership opens book on inventory so customers can reserve exactly what they want

The store came up with the strategy in response to the global microchip shortage that has hampered vehicle production industrywide and left dealership lots sparse. During the past year, many dealers have encouraged customers to preorder a vehicle to ensure the right one is available when they want it.

"Customers know that nobody has inventory — not the popular inventory at least," said Efrain Salazar, the store's sales manager. "They're calling our salespeople to know what's out there. So it's easier for us and easier for the customer to send them a spreadsheet, let them know what's available, what's coming in. And if they want to reserve it, they can do that."

The spreadsheet has helped the dealership focus on turning incoming inventory as fast as possible rather than relying on the limited number of vehicles in stock, Martin-Clark said. Nearly all of the dealership's Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon large SUVs and heavy-duty Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups are reserved, and the store has even logged reservations for less popular models, such as the Chevy Spark minicar.

Martin-Clark said she hopes the faster turn rate will help the store earn larger inventory allocations from General Motors long term.