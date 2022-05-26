In pricey town, housing an employee perk

For more than 20 years, Teton Motors, nestled in the scenic mountain city of Jackson, Wyo., has offered an unusual employee benefit that has become increasingly critical to retain and attract talent: housing.
The dealership group, which operates Chevrolet and Subaru stores, first began offering on-site housing to employees in 1998. Today, Teton Motors owns 12 housing units that it rents to workers at below-market rates in the pricey tourist town — a perk that has attracted new employees and helped the dealerships keep existing staffers.
"It definitely has helped with retention, because everybody knows what the market is like and they do appreciate what we offer them," said Dave Auge, Teton Motors president. "It's a win-win."
Back in 1998, the group was leasing a plot of land in Jackson as a used-vehicle lot to complement its Chevrolet store, Auge recalled. When the land's owner died, Teton Motors bought the parcel and made plans to build an office for the used-vehicle operation.
Even then, housing resources were at a premium, so the local government required those investing in commercial construction to include housing in their plans or pay a fee, Auge said. Teton Motors opted for housing, building a two-bedroom apartment on the second story of the used-vehicle sales office.