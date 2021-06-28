The Subaru way: How a Buick-GMC retailer deals with tight inventories

The Japanese brand has run the industry's leanest inventory for a decade. Its dealers have some wisdom for others facing unprecedented tight supplies.

Sommer's Buick-GMC salespeople are "talking about incoming units as soon as they meet the customers," says dealer principal Wally Sommer, left, with his son, Grant Sommer, general manager.

Largely empty lots sprinkled with just a few demo cars. Salespeople digging deep into the order book to find vehicles for waiting customers. General managers desperately negotiating with factory reps for more allocation.

For most brands' dealerships, this year's mad scramble for inventory has forced changes in long-standing practices to keep customers happy.

But for veteran Subaru dealers such as Wally Sommer, it's been like this for a long time. The only difference now is that the microchip shortage and hot retail demand mean that everybody's a Subaru dealer — or at least learning to act like one — by having to sell vehicles that haven't been made yet.

Something borrowed

Using the lessons learned from years of selling supply-constrained Subarus, Sommer's Automotive was able to adapt to squeezed inventory at its Buick-GMC store by selling deeper into the production pipeline.

"It's a situation that Subaru retailers have faced for most of the last 10 years — being short of inventory," said the dealer principal of Sommer's Subaru in Mequon, Wis. "So retailers become very efficient and learn how to sell from their pipeline very, very well."

In these lean inventory times, that experience comes in handy.

Sommer and his brother also own the Buick-GMC dealership next door, which historically would carry much more new-vehicle inventory than their Subaru store. But that hasn't been the case for much of the past year.

"We have no trucks — we have no Sierras, we have no Yukons on the lot," Sommer said. "We're still selling and delivering them naturally, it's just that they just come in and they're going right out, so it has a real similar look to the Subaru lot."

As a result, they brought a Subaru mindset to Sommer's Buick-GMC.

Valuable lessons

Although other automakers have been squeezed hard by inventory shortages, especially in recent months, Subaru of America was the reigning champion of working with lean stocks for most of the past decade.

Sustained strong retail demand for its products allowed dealers to turn their inventories quickly each month, and it taught them valuable lessons in how best to retail vehicles when many weren't anywhere on their lots.

The big secret, Sommer says, is communication with the customer.

"The sales management and the whole sales team, they're going to have to be talking about incoming units as soon as they meet the customers," explained Sommer, whose Subaru store, part of Sommer's Automotive, retailed about 2,300 new vehicles per year before the pandemic.

"The conversation is going to quickly move to, 'We've got this coming in for you.' But everything has to be set up right from the start to build flexibility into their thinking."

Nationwide, General Motors' pickup and SUV inventory levels are now about a third or less of where they have been historically, according to estimates by Cox Automotive.

As stocks at Sommer's Buick-GMC dwindled last fall, it started retailing more like the Subaru store does. Order books were opened for customers to see, and the sales process was altered to better share production and delivery expectations.

"We had to change some of our practices in the sales management of the Buick-GMC store to really focus on selling up into the pipeline, having the information available for our sales staff — not just on the vehicles that customers can see are in transit, but the next step deeper into the ordering process," Sommer explained.

‘Pretty straightforward'

In their conversations with customers, Sommer's salespeople "made sure that [customers] knew that there were cars available, that there are cars coming in; there's just not much to look at on the lot. And then letting them pick one of those and telling them that we can get that for you."

Selling deeper into the production cycle requires patience from customers, who must sometimes wait weeks or even months for their new vehicles to arrive. Sommer said dealerships have to be flexible and open with customers about expectations.

In terms of trade-ins, Sommer said his staff and the customer set the value when the contract is signed, though the store won't take possession until the new vehicle arrives. It does help that sold orders usually receive manufacturing preference.

"It's pretty straightforward," Sommer said.

Sommer said the sales gains as a result of the process change have been "ahead of overall [industry] increases, but it's hard to measure right now against any kind of metric because everything is being sold."

Sommer said customers have some degree of understanding of the production difficulties besetting the auto industry right now, which helps in the communication process. The stores' customer satisfaction scores have increased as a result because the sales process is less confrontational.

"They know that perhaps they may not get their first choice in terms of color," Sommer added, "but we're always assuring them that we're going to find a car that they're going to be happy with."

