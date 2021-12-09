Texas dealership helps track down vehicles

Around 2016, Street Volkswagen ran a radio advertisement to drum up business for its sales and service departments.
In the commercial, the dealership in Amarillo, Texas, offered to help consumers buy a vehicle they spotted elsewhere or transport a vehicle from out of town, owner John Luciano said. A few people took the store up on the offer.
Soon, Luciano and a few other dealership leaders realized that interest potentially could become something bigger. The store drew up a form for customers to fill out with make, model, year, mileage, trim and color specifications of a particular vehicle they wanted, Luciano said. The fledgling program got a name — Car Catcher — and a mascot of sorts, a caricature of a dog holding a magnifying glass.