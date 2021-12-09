Texas dealership helps track down vehicles

The program produced sales of roughly eight vehicles a month in its first two years, Luciano said.

Volume had increased to 15 Car Catcher deals a month until the last few months, when the figure climbed to 16 to 18. As the shortage of microchips has constrained new-vehicle inventory, fewer used vehicles are being traded in, he said, and that has spurred interest in the program.

"We'll probably work 25 of them, but in a lot of cases I can't find the car. It's only as many as I can actually produce the car and come to a workable deal where they'll agree to the price," Luciano said. "Right now, that's a little tougher because prices of cars are up."

Some customers inquire about the program thinking it's a way to a discount, he said. But that's not the case.

"This is for you to get the car of your dreams, the car that you're looking for," Luciano said. "If you're looking for an inexpensive, cheap car, you just need to come by the lot and let me show you what I have."