Spitzer Automotive boosts sales with a better warranty program

A package of new- and used-vehicle warranties with new certified pre-owned programs is helping Spitzer Automotive Group of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida get customers in the door during a period of low inventory.

Last year, the group introduced its "Spitzer Shield," a suite of benefits that includes a nationwide lifetime powertrain warranty on new vehicles and a 7-year, 100,000-mile nationwide powertrain warranty on vehicles bought through its CPO program.

The group introduced the Shield after it began to reevaluate its stores' value proposition to customers in their markets, COO Andrew Spitzer said. He said the group found it wasn't competitive enough with other dealerships that were offering 20-year, 200,000-mile warranties on new vehicles.

"I saw that and said, 'All right, I respect that. Now let's beat it,'" said Spitzer, a 2022 Automotive News 40 Under 40 honoree.

"We've been in business since 1904, but is that going to be the thing that makes a person want to buy a car from you? No. You have to be competitive, first and foremost," he said.

"It's a copycat league in a way," he said. "That feels good."