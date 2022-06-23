Silicon Valley car dealer embraces a tech giant culture

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Volkswagen showroom that shares a home with Del Grande Dealer Group's headquarters features a mural of surfers in nearby Santa Cruz, hand-painted columns by a local artist and classic VW Beetle and microvan models with their beachy, Northern California vibe.

But don't be fooled by the casual atmosphere.

Like its high-tech neighbors in the heart of Silicon Valley, Del Grande means business. And that means satisfying sky-high expectations of customers and employees by nurturing a team culture that encourages soft skills such as caring and hard ones including financial results.

Silicon Valley is one of the most competitive job markets in the country. Operating a traditionally low-margin retail business in such an environment isn't easy.