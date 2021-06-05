Reversing course on remote delivery pays off for Vermont dealership

Aiming to capitalize on the growing trend of offering remote services, Alderman's Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Rutland, Vt., in 2011 began delivering newly sold vehicles across New England free of charge. Similar practices were enabled in the service department, where some employees were engaged full time in picking up and returning customer vehicles in need of repair and maintenance.

The goal was convenience and customer satisfaction. Up to 30 percent of the 1,100 new and used vehicles the dealership sells annually were delivered across state lines.

But Mark Alderman, the store's general manager, noticed a trend. Most of the dealership's hottest vehicles were shipped out of market, and those customers wouldn't return for their next purchase or even for service work.