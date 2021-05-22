Porsche dealership has the answers 24/7

"And we'll go to their home or office and do it for them," added DiStanislao, president of RDS Automotive Group, which sells several luxury brands, including Lamborghini, Maserati and McLaren.

Porsche requires dealerships to walk customers through their vehicle at delivery. But that often isn't enough time for customers to familiarize themselves with all of the vehicle's high-tech features, DiStanislao said.

"Customers at delivery just want you to give them the keys and go start playing with their toy," he said. "Then, when they get home, they realize they should have read the instructions and need to know what to do."

He believes the free concierge service has helped the store sell more vehicles, improve customer satisfaction scores and turn clients into advocates for the Porsche brand and the dealership. Porsche of the Main Line reported sales of 575 new vehicles and 484 used vehicles for 2020.

"Every manufacturer has retention programs and pull-forward programs for leases," DiStanislao said. "But how do we cement the relationship with our customers? It's through the experience. This is a relationship-building tool."