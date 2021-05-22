Porsche dealership has the answers 24/7

YouTube and online forums are the go-to destinations for DIY vehicle troubleshooting these days. But things are different in the rarefied world of luxury sports car buyers, according to Porsche retailer Robert DiStanislao.
In the pursuit of selling six-figure cars, about a year ago the dealer launched a high-touch service for a clientele that has neither time nor patience to futz around on the Internet.
Porsche of the Main Line in Newtown Square, Pa., has a full-time employee dedicated to simply answering customer questions about their new vehicle — from reprogramming the dashboard clock to pairing a smartphone to the infotainment system.