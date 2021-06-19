No store, no problem for Genesis dealer

Years before the pandemic caused a boom in online car-shopping, Genesis of Cherry Hill in Marlton, N.J., was already offering a dealership-free experience for selling and servicing vehicles.

A sales valet has long been available to conduct test drives at a shopper's home or office. Paperwork has been done remotely on request, followed by at-home delivery. A service valet has provided pickup and drop-off during customers' three years of complimentary maintenance.

Even after owners have to begin paying for maintenance themselves, Genesis of Cherry Hill still covers the price of pickup and drop-off. More than 90 percent of buyers use the service valet.

Part of the reason for creating a virtual dealership when the franchise began operating in 2015 was to distinguish the upstart luxury brand from its more established rivals. But it was also because Genesis of Cherry Hill did not have a physical dealership. The business operates out of a Hyundai store.