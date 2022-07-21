Nissan-Subaru dealer fosters inside talent with training

The Tech 120 Program is an all-expenses-paid technician recruitment and development program within the dealership's main shop.

Dave Wright Nissan-Subaru dealership in Hiawatha, Iowa

In a time when labor shortages are leaving many job openings unfilled, dealerships have had to compete for employees at every position. What Dave Wright Nissan-Subaru in Hiawatha, Iowa, is doing to recruit workers is simple: creating talent from within.

The Tech 120 Program is an all-expenses-paid technician recruitment and development program designed to help interested applicants with limited experience eventually become a master technician within the dealership's main shop.

Sydney Wright, director of hiring and training, told Automotive News that the program began two years ago after the dealership identified a need to train local techs.

"We have people in the area that didn't think they could be a technician or be successful because they figured they had to go to school or have experience, and they didn't have any of that," Wright said.

Step-by-step growth

To help address its technician shortage, Dave Wright Nissan-Subaru in Hiawatha, Iowa, introduced a 7-step program that trains entry-level employees to become master technicians in less than 4 years.

Program levels

The total program can be completed in less than four years and consists of seven levels.

"When it comes to the time frame, that's really dependent on the person," Wright said. "You can go through it quicker if you have the skills and you take the time and when you come in to work you're focused and ready to go."

The first level, known as the express level, lasts about six months. It involves training in vehicle health inspection, oil changes and tire rotations; employees earn $12 an hour.

The second and third levels are full express and express team lead, respectively. Both positions include a $500 tool bonus and pay $13 to $15 an hour.

Full express lasts around six months and includes training on filters, battery inspections and tire repairs. Express team lead takes approximately 90 days and consists of training replacements and assisting main shop technicians.

Master Technician

$120,000+

Training

» All Nissan, Subary And ASE's Completed

Core Competenncies

» Any And All Diagnosis And Repairs

 

Exp. Technician

$75,000-$85,000

Training

» Nissan Level 4

» Subaru Level 4

» Complete ASE's

Core Competenncies

» All Customer Pay/Warranty Diagnosis And Repairs

Time Frame: 9 Months - 1 Year

Technician

$50,000-$60,000

Training

» Nissan Level 3

» Subaru Level 3

» ASE's

Core Competenncies

» Intermediate Customer Pay

» Intermediate Diagnosis And Repairs

Time Frame: 9 Months - 1 Year

Junior Technician

$15-$17 / Hour

Training

» Nissan Level 2

» Subaru Level 2

Core Competenncies

» Used Car Inspections

» Maintenance Repairs

» Light Warranty Work

Time Frame: 9 Months - 1 Year

Bonus: $500 Tool Bonus

Express Team Lead

$15 / Hour

Training

» Nissan And Subaru Main Shop Web Trainings

Core Competenncies

» Train Replacement

» PDIs

» Introduction Campaigns

» Assist Main Shop Techs

Time Frame: 90 Days

Bonus: $500 Tool Bonus

Full Express

$13-$14 / Hour

Training

» Completion of Nissan And Subaru Express Trainings

Core Competenncies

» Filters

» Battery Inspections

» Tire Repairs

Time Frame: 6 Months

Bonus: $500 Tool Bonus

Express

$12 / Hour

Training

» Nissan Technician Orientation

» Subaru Express Training

Core Competenncies

» Vehicle Health Inspection

» Oil Change

» Tire Rotations

Time Frame: 6 Months

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups

The fourth level is junior technician, which can last from nine to 12 months. It pays $15 to $17 an hour, plus another $500 tool bonus. Responsibilities include used-vehicle inspections, maintenance repairs and light warranty work. Wright said during this stage the dealership pays for the junior technician to attend Nissan and Subaru trainings.

After completing that level and the manufacturer training, employees move on to the service technician phase. For level five, employees complete some of their ASE training and begin to work on intermediate diagnostics and repairs.

This stage lasts nine to 12 months; employees are paid $50,000 to $60,000 annually.

Technician John Kinney started at the express level of the Tech 120 Program at Dave Wright Nissan-Subaru and has moved up to technician.

The second-to-last level is experienced technician. In this phase, employees are paid $75,000 to $85,000 per year and are responsible for all customer-pay and warranty work. Similar to the previous level, this phase also lasts nine to 12 months.

The program culminates with the employee being promoted to master technician, which can pay as much as $120,000 a year. The employee is responsible for diagnostics and repair work.

"You're the master technician. You do all the heavy-duty work and any work that the experienced technicians can't quite do yet," Wright said. "You'll also help train all the technicians … and get them to the level that you're at."

Employee success

About a dozen employees have started the program, Wright said, with three so far advancing to the main shop. The program has helped the dealership recruit and retain candidates they otherwise might not have considered.

"It's been a huge tool in helping us recruit some of those mechanically inclined students," Wright said, "or people that just don't think they can do it because they lack experience."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why a Subaru dealer says ‘no thanks’ to nonlocal buyers willing to pay more
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
“We could be selling a lot of different ways and charging way more money than we are, but we have to take care of our backyard,” says Alex Casebeer, president of Capitol Auto Group.
Why a Subaru dealer says ‘no thanks’ to nonlocal buyers willing to pay more
TRAILERONE-MAIN_i.jpg
Jaguar Land Rover dealership boosts sales during facility upgrade with competition
Del Grande’s VW showroom has a beach theme.
Silicon Valley car dealer embraces a tech giant culture
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-18-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive