Nissan-Subaru dealer fosters inside talent with training

In a time when labor shortages are leaving many job openings unfilled, dealerships have had to compete for employees at every position. What Dave Wright Nissan-Subaru in Hiawatha, Iowa, is doing to recruit workers is simple: creating talent from within.

The Tech 120 Program is an all-expenses-paid technician recruitment and development program designed to help interested applicants with limited experience eventually become a master technician within the dealership's main shop.

Sydney Wright, director of hiring and training, told Automotive News that the program began two years ago after the dealership identified a need to train local techs.

"We have people in the area that didn't think they could be a technician or be successful because they figured they had to go to school or have experience, and they didn't have any of that," Wright said.