Lithia dealership finds success hiring salespeople from non-automotive backgrounds

Keyes Hyundai of Mission Hills in Los Angeles is finding sales and customer satisfaction success with its practice of hiring automotive retailing outsiders.

After Lithia Motors Inc. acquired the dealership as part of its purchase of the nine-store Keyes Automotive Group in November 2020, Kevin Grant and Robert Lowry were transferred from another Lithia location to lead the Hyundai store. The pair had been hiring people with outside industry experience at their previous dealership and decided to roll out the strategy right off the bat for Mission Hills.

"What we decided to do is to stop looking at resumes and stop looking for car people," Grant, general manager, told Automotive News. "And let's start hiring for personality."

Grant and Lowry, general sales manager, worked with a Lithia recruiter to develop a job posting aimed at individuals looking to try something new. The ad sought applicants for customer service roles without specifying that the jobs were in car sales, Grant noted.