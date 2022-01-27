Luxury car dealer discovers a niche in insurance

Lamborghini Philadelphia is putting the "I" into in its "F&I" to make sure customers get what they want.

About a year ago the Devon, Pa., dealership began offering auto and homeowners insurance policies to its white-shoe clientele. The move is generating additional revenue for the dealership and fostering goodwill from customers.

When selling a new vehicle, Lamborghini Philadelphia offers to reevaluate customers' auto and homeowners insurance policies to see whether they have adequate coverage.

The dealership then offers them a new policy that is either less expensive or has more comprehensive coverage, said Frank Tucci, general manager at Lamborghini Philadelphia.

"We give them a free look under the hood," Tucci said. "It's analyzing whether they have the proper coverage so they can protect their new asset. It's giving them a value."