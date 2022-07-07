Jaguar Land Rover dealership boosts sales during facility upgrade with competition

When Jaguar-Land Rover Norwood in Massachusetts was undergoing a facility upgrade for the British luxury automaker's sleeker, more modern Arch concept, the store's nearly 20 salespeople and managers were crammed into two trailers at the bottom of a hill.

Given the disruption during the store's face-lift — which took place from December 2019 through June 2020 and coincided with the worsening COVID-19 crisis — employee morale needed a major boost.

"I was like, 'OK, well, we've got to look at it the other way. Maybe there's an advantage here,' " said Eddy Allen, the store's general manager since 2018. "We get to see the customers the second they pull in. There's parking right here in front of us. You've got to look at the positives."