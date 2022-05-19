Infiniti of Denver used valet service to boost business amid product void

In early summer 2020, Infiniti of Denver debuted a vehicle pickup and delivery program for its service customers. It was an effort to keep customers from defecting because the dealership knew it was going to be without a critical vehicle for months.

Production of Infiniti's previous-generation QX60 midsize crossover would end in December 2020, and a redesigned version wouldn't arrive at U.S. stores until a year later as a 2022 model.

"While we were offering lease extensions to current customers, I was concerned about them leaving the brand altogether," Infiniti of Denver dealer principal Christopher Smith told Automotive News. "We needed something to differentiate ourselves, especially in this time of a product void."