How a VW dealership’s competitions boosted alignment, tire sales

Onion Creek Volkswagen boosted sales of alignments and tires by establishing a process that all service advisers follow and by holding competitions.

Fernando Montoto, left, lot manager for Onion Creek Volkswagen, and Donnie Wetsel, right, dealership service director. Wetsel aims to grow alignment sales to between 200 and 300 a month.

Donnie Wetsel believes that aggressively selling tire and wheel services boosts profits and prevents customers from drifting away to independent shops, not only for new tires and alignments, but also for the oil changes and other maintenance and repair services that his technicians should be doing.

When Wetsel, 36, took over as service director at Onion Creek Volkswagen in Austin, Texas, in January, he made it a priority to straighten out the store's sales of alignments and replacement tires.

The dealership invested around $75,000 in three Hunter Quick Check machines that read alignment specs as the customer drives into the service lane.

The results are posted instantly on a screen the customer can see and on a printed color handout showing wheel alignment in a red-yellow-green format.

Competitive spirit

Onion Creek Volkswagen boosted alignment and tire sales by establishing competitions among its service staff.

But the service advisers at Onion Creek Volkswagen were not putting a priority on explaining the results to their customers. So to fix that, Wetsel devised sales competitions that fattened paychecks, paid bonuses and offered other spiffs, such as dinners out at upscale restaurants.

"We have a friendly competition, and every single day I let everybody know exactly where their numbers are for the month," he said. "That makes for a competitive environment."

When wheels are not aligned, tires wear prematurely and the vehicle tends to pull to the left or right. All it takes to upset an alignment is for a wheel to smash into a curb or impact a large pothole. Performing an alignment is not complicated. Usually, no parts are even needed, just adjustments of threaded suspension components. Some estimates say six out of every 10 cars need an alignment.

Wetsel consulted the store's owner, Carl Barnett, and CJ Barnett, vice president of the dealership, and together they formulated a plan: Carl Barnett suggested the store hire a technician whose only job would be to perform alignments — a task that usually takes around 35 minutes per vehicle, Wetsel said. The store would also hire an extra porter to assist the alignment technician.

The Barnetts agreed to increase the budget for supplies as well. Because the Hunter machines print in color, ink and paper costs would rise by at least around $2,400 a year.

Getting his team of five service advisers onboard also took a little planning, Wetsel said. The service director established the process for selling alignments, then not only got his team to buy in, but to follow it consistently.

Upselling can be a touchy subject among service advisers. In some stores, advisers are often pressured to push services that are not really needed, which can erode trust and drive customers away.

Wetsel's strategy had two components. The first was communication.

"I explained to my advisers about the investment of the alignment," he said. "If the alignment is out and, especially if the customer is buying new tires, it is in the customer's best interest to get the alignment."

One key feature of the Hunter equipment is that if a report comes back green, meaning the car doesn't need an alignment, the advisers can convey that to the customer, which helps give that customer confidence the store isn't trying to needlessly inflate the bill, Wetsel said.

"This is one of those things that they didn't have to be ashamed of," he said. "You are not selling anything the car doesn't need. It's an honest service. Customers care about their tires."

The second part of the plan involves motivating the team. "The one thing with service advisers that you always have to do is show them how it affects their pay plan," Wetsel said. Now, the store regularly holds competitions for alignment sales, paying a commission for each. Some advisers, Wetsel said, have seen their paychecks increase as much as $500 a month on alignment sales.

The results have paid off in multiple ways. Year-over-year through September, Onion Creek Volkswagen's alignment sales are up around 110 percent, going from 450 jobs to 1,000, with tire sales also on a roll, up about 60 percent over last year, Wetsel said.

The dealership uses Cleveland-based Dealer Tire to deliver replacement tires directly to the store.

Because of the company's nationwide network of warehouses and its ultrafast delivery, dealers don't need to stock hundreds of tires to be competitive on price and service times with independent tire stores.

"Dealer Tire comes in and trains our advisers," Wetsel said. "It's very important to make sure your advisers know what the current promotions are." These include "buy three, get one free" plugs, gift cards and rebates. Dealer Tire also provides marketing material in the service drive.

Onion Creek Volkswagen charges $129.95 for an alignment. The store website offers a $25 coupon.

Wetsel said he is aiming to grow sales of alignments to between 200 and 300 per month. "We've been increasing every month," he said. "We just have to stay with it."

