Bay Area dealerships do more with less

Carnamic stores have six salespeople vs. the 12 found on a typical sales floor, said Moussa, who launched the company with his brother Chadi more than a decade ago.

The salespeople are product specialists tasked with walking potential customers through the vehicle, answering questions and conducting test drives. The product specialists are not involved with making the sale.

That's the responsibility of the store's two sales managers, who also handle arranging financing and selling aftermarket products.

"Our sales managers control the entire sales process," Moussa said. "We've removed four layers of management per store — including the F&I manager, closers, general sales manager and general manager."

This lean organization allows Carnamic to operate each dealership with about 20 employees across sales and service functions.

"The average work force in a store similar to what we do is about 40," Moussa said.

Product pricing and inventory ordering — typically done at store level by the general sales manager — are centrally managed at Carnamic headquarters.