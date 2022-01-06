How a Florida Audi store used personalized videos to boost its business

Audi Lakeland incorporated personalized videos into its sales and service strategy in May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic forced dealerships nationwide to take more of their customer interactions online.

It was fortuitous timing.

The videos have proved to be a vital tool, especially during the pandemic, because they jump-start the sales process and help sales employees capitalize on leads by almost immediately connecting consumers regardless of their location to vehicles they desire, said Paul Gomez, general manager of the Qvale Auto Group dealership in Lakeland, Fla. The videos have boosted dealership traffic and revenue.

"It has become probably the most important part of our process, because what it does is introduce the customer to exactly what they're shopping for online," Gomez told Automotive News.

Audi Lakeland made 9,597 sales-related videos between May 2019 and Dec. 21, 2021, he said. If a customer clicks out of a video, they're taken to Audi Lakeland's website.

The videos helped bump up organic traffic to the dealership's website, resulting in 11,276 website visits for that same period, a number that Gomez described as "incredibly" higher than visits in an earlier comparable period.