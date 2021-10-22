How this retail group uses sports to coach up a new batch of leaders

"It started over lunch" just a few years ago, recalls Robby Findlay, the group's director of operations, who, at the time, was trying unsuccessfully to fill a top position at one of the group's dealerships. Across the table from him was D.J. Allen, a former journalist and co-author of a business book on leadership with collegiate basketball coach Lon Kruger, with whom Allen had co-founded a company called The Xs & Os of Success, after the title of their book.

"I was trying to fill the role of a general manager at one of our stores, and I realized that I needed to strengthen my bench," said Findlay, "so that when these jobs open, we're promoting from within and not hiring from outside, because we have had very little success with retreading, somebody who's failed or been let go at another dealership. So the goal was just to build up our team internally and promote from within."

Using team sports as a theme, the intensive four-month training program focuses on teaching prospective leaders the important skills of team-building and coaching in new roles, and how to make the transition from star performer to star leader.

"A lot of times, we don't think about what makes a good team and what makes a bad team, and how, as a coach embracing your role as a leader, your job is now to make those around you better," Allen says. "A lot of us make the mistake of thinking that, just because you were a star player, or a star technician, or a star salesperson, you're going to be a good leader. But as we see in sports with star athletes, that's rarely the case, because there are different skills involved."