How one dealership group uses buying centers to soothe inventory pains

Opening and operating centers dedicated solely to buying used vehicles is helping Germain Motor Co. branch into new markets and acquire more cars and trucks during the inventory pinch that has beset dealers for more than a year.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Columbus, Ohio-based dealership group revisited its strategy for acquiring used vehicles. Company leaders saw potential in carving out a separate operation — one with employees dedicated to used-vehicle buying, not retail sales. The company's goal: attract consumers interested only in selling their vehicle for an instant cash offer, not going through a full trade-in process.

Germain opened its first buying centers in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Columbus in 2019. Amid the pandemic and the industry's ensuing supply constraints, it opened more. Used vehicles sourced from that growing channel are now a staple in Germain's retail inventory, company leaders say.