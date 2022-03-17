No more ‘wild-goose chase' looking for cars

Dealers who own multiple dealerships, storage lots and facilities know despite internal protocols, locating vehicles still can be a hassle and lead to embarrassing situations when salespeople can't find cars for test drives.

But tracking down vehicles no longer is a struggle for salespeople — and customers — at Folsom Lake Ford and Folsom Lake Kia in Folsom, Calif. The two independent, family-owned dealerships have been using a car-location and theft-prevention system called RecovR since May 2021, said Jon Peterson, general manager and co-owner.

Furthermore, the stores sell the wireless tracking device and app-based location service, developed by the Sweden-based Kudelski Group, as a finance and insurance product, which has boosted gross income per vehicle, Peterson told Automotive News.

"It's both a revenue-generating and an inventory-management tool," he said.

Keeping track of vehicles at the two adjacent dealerships — which sell an average of about 3,000 new and 1,600 used vehicles a year combined — used to be a challenge. Along with a main parking lot at each store, Folsom Lake also uses two overflow lots about a quarter-mile away, he said.