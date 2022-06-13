Dealerships ‘farm' for service technicians

When Shawn Vaughan took the reins at Mike Calvert Toyota in Houston, one of his first orders of business was to implement a hiring model he had developed previously that works contrary to the usual practice of luring technicians from competing dealerships with higher pay.

"In order to recruit technicians, the industry subscribes to a mercenary concept," Vaughan said. "We steal each other's technicians and pay up to move them from one dealer to another."

Vaughan, who is now CEO of Vaughan Automotive in Boerne, Texas, developed a recruiting method he says is more akin to farming.

He brings in candidates from local high schools, trade schools or associate degree schools and puts them through a rigorous 100-hour internship program that, if completed successfully, results in a full scholarship to Toyota's Technician Training and Education Network, or T-TEN.

"We take the long-term approach to growing technicians that will grow into parts counter associates, service advisers or middle management," he said. "When you get into stealing other dealers' technicians, it creates a super negative environment in the market that does have a ripple effect."

He developed the method in 2012 when he became general manger of Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne, situated about 30 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Vaughan already was working with the school districts in Boerne and nearby Fredericksburg, Texas, on tech accreditations when he thought to tap into the student body for what would ultimately become an internship program for the dealership.

It started as more of an apprenticeship, Vaughan said. The first candidate was Stone Bennett. He received mentoring in different disciplines of the fixed operations business. Upon completion, Vaughan paid for him to attend the two-year T-TEN program in Waco, Texas.