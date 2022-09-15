Daytona’s Garage custom shop builds customer loyalty

Daytona's Garage, an offshoot of a Stellantis dealership in Florida, has a "let's figure it out" approach when it comes to making dreams a reality for buyers with ambitious visions for customizing their vehicles.

This openness makes Daytona Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram's custom shop a loyalty-builder that generates excitement among customers, said dealership owner Randy Dye.

"We owe it to the customer to be able to help them beyond just selling the car and providing warranty work," he said. "So that has created a bit of fun, a bit of excitement, a bit of enthusiasm for the customer."