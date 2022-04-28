Colorado car dealer group opens EV, hybrid outlet and sees sales boost

Leaders at Colorado's Phil Long Dealerships have seen consumer interest in electric vehicles grow and know the forecast from automakers is for many more EVs well into the future.

So they opted to convert a vacant site in Colorado Springs, Colo., near several of the group's franchised dealerships, into a used-vehicle-only dealership focused exclusively on EVs and hybrids. And the venture has proved profitable.

"All that new product pipeline coming down the road really brought home to us that we're living in a time right now where it's the least amount of electric vehicles on the road right now for the rest of our lifetimes," Kevin Shaughnessy, Phil Long's vice president of dealer operations and partner, told Automotive News. "It's going to continue. It's only going to get bigger and bigger and bigger."

The Phil Long EV Outlet opened in May 2021 and has expanded monthly sales, which now range between 18 and 22 vehicles a month, up from 12 to 15 in the store's early months, said Peter Buckles, general manager of the store.