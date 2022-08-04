Buick-GMC dealership finds recruiting female workers pays off

When Whitney Yates-Woods took over her family's dealership last year, she noted a disconnect: Many of her customers were women, but most staffers were men.

Yates wanted to be sure all her customers felt comfortable and represented in her store.

"I want quality people, but I think we need to have a more equal playing field," said Yates-Woods, dealer principal at Yates Buick-GMC in Goodyear, Ariz. "It's good for customers to be able to talk to both male and female, not walk into the store and see just a bunch of male salesmen and feel intimidated."

Yates-Woods began recruiting women through social media last year and has hired at least 15 female employees in the past 18 months. Of the 14 managers at Yates Buick-GMC, five are women. Two were recently promoted to leadership roles.