How moving BDC to service lane doubled Mich. store's Internet closing rates

The new approach has led to about 330 BDC-scheduled appointments per month, about 100 more than it got previously, and Internet sales close rates have doubled to nearly 20 percent. The dealership sold about 3,000 new and used vehicles last year.

The strategy also has resulted in a mutual respect between the BDC and sales teams, Daly said. "It's been a great handoff," he said.

Customers have been surprised by the streamlined process, Daly said. He continues to use mystery shopping and finds that most competitors in the market have stuck with the traditional BDC approach.

Since moving the BDC to the service lane, the dealership has sold eight to 10 vehicles from the service lane and buys about 20 vehicles from service customers each month, a helpful used-inventory boost during the vehicle shortage.

The dealership offers free appraisals and highlights sales specials on a white board in the service lounge.

Daly also has offered customers $1,000 in cash if they return their leased vehicle to his store instead of another dealership.

"Most people think you're just grounding your lease and walking away, but here you're getting a guaranteed $1,000 check back," he said.