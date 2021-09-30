Faulkner group's mentor program sets up techs for success

John Komar and Greg Long, Faulkner Automotive Group's fixed operations directors, are on the front lines of recruiting technicians in Philadelphia's brutally competitive market. Each of Faulkner's 28 dealerships need at least one tech.
It's not easy, quick or inexpensive for them to find and hire techs. According to consulting firm DealerStrong of Evansville, Ind., franchised new-car dealers spend as much as $10,000 to recruit new technicians — a figure that covers the hiring process from writing the job description through onboarding.
So, the last thing Komar and Long want to see is a new tech fail. To help ensure that doesn't happen, Komar and Long, working with the group's service managers and master technicians, relaunched Faulkner's technician mentor program in 2019. Newly hired technicians — most of whom are just out of school — are paired with master technicians for their first nine months. The new techs are eased into their jobs in a cadence designed to build confidence, produce high-quality work and immerse them in Faulkner's culture.