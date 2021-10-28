Audi store engages TikTok users to sell cars

Not all videos feature Harb. Abramczyk has been keeping up with trends on the site to help drive the creativity of the mini productions.

For instance, Abramczyk noticed people were creating videos in which cars appear out of nowhere, such as in the Grand Theft Auto V video game when players call their mechanic. So Abramczyk did the same with an R8 and got about 30,000 views on the resulting video.

"It's kind of hard nowadays to create truly original content, but that's not what everybody really wants to see," Abramczyk said. "Some people like to see the same content, but with an original twist on it. I didn't make up that video, but I put my own twist to it. And that's kind of what people like."

The store's viral king, a video in which the wraps are taken off a new S8, is closing in on 8 million views since being posted Aug. 8.

Harb's turns as "The Boss" are getting him recognized. When he took his kids to breakfast one morning, the restaurant's hostess knew him from the videos. His children now think he's famous, Harb said.

Harb believes TikTok has given the store a voice.

"This was done with a purpose," Harb said. "There's a reason for what we're doing, and it's not just to be on TikTok. We try to capture some attention, we're putting some specific cars out there, we're allowing people to comment, but it's really done with a purpose at the end of the day. We're selling some cars from it and getting to stay on people's mind."