Audi store engages TikTok users to sell cars

J Harb is general manager of Audi Milwaukee, but on the video-driven social platform TikTok, he's simply known as "The Boss."
Harb regularly appears on the dealership's rapidly growing TikTok account doing vehicle walk-arounds — sitting in the driver's seat of an S8 to show off its horsepower or the back seat of an A8 to joke that he looks 6-foot-5 when he's actually 5-foot-6.
While many viewers ask about the products, some throw playful barbs at Harb, critiquing the videos and his fashion choices.
"The people in the comments, they kind of roast him, but he gets a kick out of it," said Matt Abramczyk, the store's social media manager who runs the account. "People always are talking about his outfits or the stuff he does. I think that might be another part of the popularity of the videos. He is a character. People might come for the cars, and they might come for him, too."