Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria named Best Dealership To Work For

CHICAGO — Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Arizona has topped the list of the Automotive News Best Dealerships To Work For, an honor announced Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel here.

It is the first time the store, owned by Asbury Automotive Group Inc., has claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual ranking of 100 dealerships. The Larry H. Miller store also was named the top large dealership group on the list, the third year in a row the store has received that recognition.

Best Companies Group selected the dealerships based on employee surveys and information from dealership group leaders. It is the 11th straight year that Automotive News has published the ranking.