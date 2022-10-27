Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria named Best Dealership To Work For

It is the first time Asbury-owned Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Arizona has claimed the No. 1 spot.

Staff report
MICHAEL MARCOTTE

Marisa Balderaz, manager at Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Peoria, Ariz., is flanked on the left by Brian MacDonald, CEO of CDK Global, and on the right by Brian Kramer of Accu-Trade.

CHICAGO — Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria in Arizona has topped the list of the Automotive News Best Dealerships To Work For, an honor announced Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel here.

It is the first time the store, owned by Asbury Automotive Group Inc., has claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual ranking of 100 dealerships. The Larry H. Miller store also was named the top large dealership group on the list, the third year in a row the store has received that recognition.

Best Companies Group selected the dealerships based on employee surveys and information from dealership group leaders. It is the 11th straight year that Automotive News has published the ranking.

Best Dealerships To Work For >

Winners were also awarded in medium and small dealership categories.

The top dealership in the medium category is DCH Millburn Audi in Maplewood, N.J., owned by Lithia Motors Inc. and a past overall winner. The top dealership in the small category is Acura Turnersville in New Jersey, owned by Penske Automotive Group Inc. and another past overall winner.

Learn more about these three dealerships and the 97 other 2022 Best Dealerships To Work For here.

