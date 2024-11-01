Tim Yerdon is the President of Plymouth Technology Advisors, a global consultancy providing strategic guidance to vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, technology companies & start-up organizations supporting the rapidly evolving business of connected, electrified & autonomous mobility. Previously, Tim was global director at Ford Motor Company leading the business and product ownership for retail vehicles around software, services & hardware integration related to digital cockpit systems & in-vehicle-infotainment. Tim also served as Chief Marketing Executive at Visteon Corporation, a $3.8B global technology leader in vehicle cockpit electronics and connected car solutions.