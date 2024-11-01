Scott Whitlock is a graduate of Denison University (economics) and Harvard Law School. He entered legal practice in Columbus, Ohio, in 1967. In 1984, he became Senior Vice President of Honda of America Mfg., Inc. (HAM) and Plant Manager of its Marysville Auto Plant. In 1990, he became Executive Vice President of HAM. He returned to the practice of law in 1995. He continues to be a lawyer but is almost completely retired from active practice. He became a PACE judge in 1995 and served as a judge for two decades. He returned to active judging in 2022.