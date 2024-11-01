Dr. Phyllis Genther Yoshida is a Senior Nonresident Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center. She was formerly the Senior Fellow for Energy and Technology at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA. Prior to joining Sasakawa USA, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, Europe, and the Americas at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), coordinating bilateral and multilateral relationships. She also served as DOE’s Director of the FreedomCAR and Fuel Partnership, a government-industry cooperative research partnership. In 2017 she established Pimmit Run Consulting LLC, which provides energy and technology analysis and services to the private and public sectors.