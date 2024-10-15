PACE Awards
2024 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
Each year, an independent panel of judges reviews specific innovations in products or processes, submitted by suppliers around the world, that have made it to the commercial market.
2022 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
2021 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
Automotive News PACE Awards judges
2020 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2020 Automotive News PACE Award winners and finalists
2019 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2019 Automotive News PACE Award winners and finalists
2018 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2018 Automotive News PACE Award winners and finalists
2017 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2017 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2016 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2016 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2015 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2015 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2014 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2014 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2013 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2013 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2012 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2012 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2011 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2011 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2010 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2010 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2009 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2009 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2008 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at the 2008 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2007 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A look at 2007 Automotive News PACE Award winners
2006 Automotive News PACE Awards winners
A list of the 2006 Automotive News PACE Award winners
1995-2005 Automotive News PACE Award honorees
A look at the early honorees of the Automotive News PACE Awards
