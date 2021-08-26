Pace Program

PACE PACEpilot default header image

About the PACE Awards

What: 28th annual Automotive News PACE Awards, honoring innovations by automotive suppliers
Winners announced: Sept. 19
Where: Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit
Other finalists: Featured weekly through Sept. 12

Learn more about the two PACE Programs

Has your innovation been sold to an OEM? Is your innovation commercialized? The Automotive News PACE Award is the program for you. With more than a quarter century of history recognizing innovations driven by automotive suppliers, the PACE Award is recognized in the global automotive industry for identifying and celebrating the latest game-changing innovation from the plant floor to the product to the showroom floor.

Do you have an early-stage innovation not yet sold to an OEM customer? PACEpilot is the program for you. PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. It is designed to recognize post-pilot pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

PACE Award judges
TE Connectivity's TENDUR surface plating for high-performance EV charging
Surface plating ensures long-term charging capability

TE connectivity

Dana's metallic bipolar plates with integrated metal bead seal for fuel cells
Single piece for bead seal on fuel cells

Dana Inc.

Joyson's battery disconnect for electric and hybrid-electric vehicle
Split-second cut in voltage flow when needed

Joyson Safety Systems

Dana's TM4 Tautronic X1 inverter for powersports
More motorcycle power out of a smaller package

Dana Inc.

American Axle's P3 two-speed electric drive technology
Split-second cut in voltage flow when needed

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana's Spicer Electrified e-Propulsion and e-Power system
Truck customers enter the EV market faster

Dana Inc.

Continental’s MK C2 second-generation brake-by-wire system
Integrating brake-by-wire into a smaller module

Continental AG

Eberspächer's compact, low-cost component families
2 components united to prevent power loss

Eberspächer Controls North America

Freudenberg's DIAvent high-flow pressure compensation valve
1 valve for battery pressure and emergency degassing

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies

Martinrea’s GrapheneGuard
Weight savings, abrasion protection on brake lines

Martinrea International

Tenneco's LED light check
Peering more perfectly into piston precision

Tenneco

Yazaki's Flexible wire with improved routing
More flexible, less cumbersome EV wires

Yazaki Corporation