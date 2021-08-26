Pace Program
About the PACE Awards
What: 28th annual Automotive News PACE Awards, honoring innovations by automotive suppliers
Winners announced: Sept. 19
Where: Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit
Other finalists: Featured weekly through Sept. 12
Learn more about the two PACE Programs
Has your innovation been sold to an OEM? Is your innovation commercialized? The Automotive News PACE Award is the program for you. With more than a quarter century of history recognizing innovations driven by automotive suppliers, the PACE Award is recognized in the global automotive industry for identifying and celebrating the latest game-changing innovation from the plant floor to the product to the showroom floor.
Do you have an early-stage innovation not yet sold to an OEM customer? PACEpilot is the program for you. PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. It is designed to recognize post-pilot pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.