2025 Europe Rising Stars
The annual Rising Stars awards recognize fast-climbing auto leaders who are already taking big steps forward in the industry. Each Rising Star has spearheaded change and made progress up the career ladder.
Tassilo Wirth, 41
Head of product management business line MyJourney
BMW Group
Frederico Ferrarini, 37
VP revenue management, customer experience
Ampere (Renault Group)
Akhil Krishnan, 34
Vice president, head of program management
Volvo Cars