Ed Arthur spent 40 years of his career at automotive manufacturer Chrysler Corporation which eventually became Stellantis. Throughout his tenure, Ed held various leadership positions, and recently retired as Cross-Regional Program Configuration Manager responsible for implementing the “Specify the Vehicle” (STV) process which defines the equipment and features for a diverse range of products including the Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger, Challenger, and the Alfa Romero product line. While mastering the complexities of configuration management and formulating best practices, Ed became the default leader training new team members in processes and methods.