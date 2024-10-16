Canadians to Watch

Title2024 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Automotive News Canada’s 2024 honourees are prime examples of individuals leading an industry that’s intensely remapping its future.
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 03:34 PM
Image2024 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Title2023 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 03:29 PM
Image2023 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Title2022 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 01:59 PM
Image2022 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Title2021 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 01:47 PM
Image2021 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Title2019 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch
Meet 19 Canadian leaders and innovators from all walks of the auto industry.
Image2019 Automotive News Canada Canadians to Watch