With our 11th 40 Under 40 class, Automotive News enters a second decade of recognizing young dealership leaders. This year’s stars have led digital retailing transformations, found new ways to stock vehicles during an inventory crisis and chipped away at recruiting challenges. We congratulate them and hope you enjoy reading their stories.

Anam Ali Hashambhai

Anam Ali Hashambhai, 29

Director of marketing

Park Place Dealerships

Eddy Allen

Eddy Allen, 33

General manager

Jaguar-Land Rover Norwood

Brandon Apon

Brandon Apon, 32

General manager

Mall of Georgia Mazda

Drew Benson

Drew Benson, 33

Fixed operations technology process manager

Qvale Auto Group

Austin Bitner

Austin Bitner, 36

General manager

All American Chevrolet of Killeen

Jamar Brinkley

Jamar Brinkley, 38

Dealer principal

Renaissance Nissan

Maria Calhoun

Maria Calhoun, 33

Director of advertising

Hendrick Automotive Group

Alex Casebeer

Alex Casebeer, 39

President

Capitol Auto Group

Joe Castelano

Joe Castelino, 39

Fixed operations director

American Motors Auto Group

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike Cavanaugh, 38

Vice president operations

Driveway

Ashley Cavazos

Ashley Cavazos, 37

Director of digital performance

Walser Automotive Group

Donell Cruz

Donell Cruz, 39

National fixed operations director

Rick Case Automotive Group

Chrissy Monaco DiMauro

Chrissy Monaco DiMauro, 36

Dealer

Monaco Ford and Monaco Ford of Niantic

David Dragisic

David Dragisic, 38

General manager

Bobby Rahal Motorcar Co.

Brooke English

Brooke English, 30

General manager

Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan

Jasmine Figueroa

Jasmine Figueroa, 36

Finance director

Headquarter Hyundai

James Greene

James Greene, 39

Sales operations manager

Planet Subaru

Taylor Grubaugh

Taylor Grubaugh, 37

Dealer principal

Taylor Grubaugh Chevrolet-Buick-GMC

Amy Hitch

Amy Hitch, 37

Finance manager

Laura Auto Group

Brandon Kamigaki

Brandon Kamigaki, 39

Retail Product Owner

Servco Pacific

Diana Kennedy

Diana Kennedy, 34

General manager

Volvo Cars Marin

Ryan Koch

Ryan Koch, 35

Senior manager, talent development

#1 Cochran

Emily Illingworth Kosnik

Emily Illingworth Kosnik, 34

General manager, minority owner

Toyota of Warsaw

Joe Lukich

Joe Lukich, 36

Strategic variable operations director

#1 Cochran

Idaliz Maldonado

Idaliz Maldonado, 38

General Manager

Hello Mazda of San Diego

Darren Matthews

Darren Matthews, 32

General manager

Matthews Kia of Cartersville

Hayley Navarro

Hayley Navarro, 31

Regional service director

Castle Automotive Group

Jessica Parker

Jessica Parker, 39

General manager

Audi Little Rock

Heather Peterson

Heather Peterson, 39

Director of human resources

LeadCar Systems , LeadCar Systems, supporting LeadCar and Brickl Cos.

Nick Price

Nick Price, 35

Vice president

Price Simms Family Dealerships

Gloria Purdy

Gloria Purdy, 39

Director, Talent Engagement Center

Hoffman Auto Group

Jeffrey Ramsey

Jeffrey Ramsey, 36

Chief marketing officer

Jones Junction

Jennifer Scarbrough

Jennifer Scarbrough, 35

General manager

Swope Hyundai-Genesis of Elizabethtown

Christina Schwendeman

Christina Schwendeman, 39

Chief marketing officer

Morgan Automotive Group

Andrew Spitzer

Andrew Spitzer, 30

COO

Spitzer Management

Ben St. Ours

Ben St. Ours, 35

Managing partner

CMA’s Valley Honda

Gian Toro

Gian Toro, 39

Director of inventory

Driveway

Jheury Moran Vivas, 35

Sales director

Jones Junction

Alana Wilson

Alana Wilson, 35

Human resources director

Friendship Automotive

Allen Yingling

Allen Yingling, 35

Owner

New Motors

