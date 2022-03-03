40 Under 40
With our 11th 40 Under 40 class, Automotive News enters a second decade of recognizing young dealership leaders. This year’s stars have led digital retailing transformations, found new ways to stock vehicles during an inventory crisis and chipped away at recruiting challenges. We congratulate them and hope you enjoy reading their stories.
Anam Ali Hashambhai, 29
Director of marketing
Park Place Dealerships
Eddy Allen, 33
General manager
Jaguar-Land Rover Norwood
Brandon Apon, 32
General manager
Mall of Georgia Mazda
Drew Benson, 33
Fixed operations technology process manager
Qvale Auto Group
Austin Bitner, 36
General manager
All American Chevrolet of Killeen
Jamar Brinkley, 38
Dealer principal
Renaissance Nissan
Maria Calhoun, 33
Director of advertising
Hendrick Automotive Group
Alex Casebeer, 39
President
Capitol Auto Group
Joe Castelino, 39
Fixed operations director
American Motors Auto Group
Mike Cavanaugh, 38
Vice president operations
Driveway
Ashley Cavazos, 37
Director of digital performance
Walser Automotive Group
Donell Cruz, 39
National fixed operations director
Rick Case Automotive Group
Chrissy Monaco DiMauro, 36
Dealer
Monaco Ford and Monaco Ford of Niantic
David Dragisic, 38
General manager
Bobby Rahal Motorcar Co.
Brooke English, 30
General manager
Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan
Jasmine Figueroa, 36
Finance director
Headquarter Hyundai
James Greene, 39
Sales operations manager
Planet Subaru
Taylor Grubaugh, 37
Dealer principal
Taylor Grubaugh Chevrolet-Buick-GMC
Amy Hitch, 37
Finance manager
Laura Auto Group
Brandon Kamigaki, 39
Retail Product Owner
Servco Pacific
Diana Kennedy, 34
General manager
Volvo Cars Marin
Ryan Koch, 35
Senior manager, talent development
#1 Cochran
Emily Illingworth Kosnik, 34
General manager, minority owner
Toyota of Warsaw
Joe Lukich, 36
Strategic variable operations director
#1 Cochran
Idaliz Maldonado, 38
General Manager
Hello Mazda of San Diego
Darren Matthews, 32
General manager
Matthews Kia of Cartersville
Hayley Navarro, 31
Regional service director
Castle Automotive Group
Jessica Parker, 39
General manager
Audi Little Rock
Heather Peterson, 39
Director of human resources
LeadCar Systems , LeadCar Systems, supporting LeadCar and Brickl Cos.
Nick Price, 35
Vice president
Price Simms Family Dealerships
Gloria Purdy, 39
Director, Talent Engagement Center
Hoffman Auto Group
Jeffrey Ramsey, 36
Chief marketing officer
Jones Junction
Jennifer Scarbrough, 35
General manager
Swope Hyundai-Genesis of Elizabethtown
Christina Schwendeman, 39
Chief marketing officer
Morgan Automotive Group
Andrew Spitzer, 30
COO
Spitzer Management
Ben St. Ours, 35
Managing partner
CMA’s Valley Honda
Gian Toro, 39
Director of inventory
Driveway
Jheury Moran Vivas, 35
Sales director
Jones Junction
Alana Wilson, 35
Human resources director
Friendship Automotive
Allen Yingling, 35
Owner
New Motors