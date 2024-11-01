Thomas Hachiya, a 20-year industry veteran, has held management positions with General Motors, Electronic Data Systems and was a Managing Director at BearingPoint. His accomplishments include heading a research and development institute, leading a $1 billion automotive supplier’s concurrent engineering task force for a new vehicle program, spearheading multi-company initiatives in concurrent engineering, metal-stamping automation, computer integrated manufacturing, and information technology management, and leading multi-country consulting initiatives for Global 1000 clients.