Dr. Ronald Graves retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) after 39 years there, where from 2010-2016 he served as the Director of the Sustainable Transportation Program. This program covered the laboratory’s research in vehicle efficiency technologies, fuels, and intelligent transportation systems. He continues part time at ORNL as a technical advisor for transportation R&D and is also a part-time subject matter expert for Energetics, Inc. He further holds a part-time position with the University of Tennessee as a Research Professor.