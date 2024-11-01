John Crary recently retired as CIO for the American Red Cross where for the past six years he was responsible for the establishment of new systems strategies for more than 600 collaborative sites across the U.S. Before that, he had a 30+ year career as VP and CIO of Lear Corporation where he managed all their IT infrastructure, design, offshoring, outsourcing and consolidation issues. In addition to his global enterprise responsibilities in both organizations, Mr. Crary has been a member of IT Advisory Boards at Oakland University, U of M and Wayne State. He is Associate Professor of IT Leadership at Oakland University. He was awarded CIO of the year in 2007 by Automation Alley.