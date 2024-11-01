Howard Comstock spent 40 years as automotive and race program engineer including NASCAR Sprint stock car program manager for Chrysler for 14 years. Over his career he had the privilege of being able to engineer, build, drive, and crew chief in some of the best racing series in the world. Earlier Mr. Comstock was also part of the Ford factory TransAm and IMSA road racing programs and the Ford factory NASCAR Sprint Cup team. He began his career on NHRA drag racing and road racing teams for Chrysler. His competitive teams believed that they innovated their way to the winner’s circle. His current automotive involvement is commercial collision repair and making structural wood components for 1908 - 1935 Ford and Chevrolet classic cars.