100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry

Our 100 Leading Women for 2025 are visionaries, problem-solvers and catalysts for change. They are CEOs, engineers, founders, marketers, financiers — strategic thinkers who are reshaping the auto industry during a period of radical transformation. The fact that they are women matters deeply, but it is not the whole story. They are here because of what they do — and how well they do it. Click here for details about our honorees, and how they were chosen.