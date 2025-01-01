100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry
Our 100 Leading Women for 2025 are visionaries, problem-solvers and catalysts for change. They are CEOs, engineers, founders, marketers, financiers — strategic thinkers who are reshaping the auto industry during a period of radical transformation. The fact that they are women matters deeply, but it is not the whole story. They are here because of what they do — and how well they do it. Click here for details about our honorees, and how they were chosen.
Distribution
Myra Adams
Southeast Toyota Distributors
Group Vice President of Sales Operations
Engineering
Aruna Anand
Continental
President and CEO, Automotive, Continental North America
Sales
Josie Archer
Aptiv
Senior Vice President, Global Sales
Information Technology
Neeru Arora
Mazda North American Operations
Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer
Management
Mary Barra
General Motors
CEO
Manufacturing
Wendy Bauer
3M
Group President, Transportation and Electronics
Sales
Brooke Bellville
Adient
Vice President, Program Management and Sales
Sales
Karin Bogacz
Valeo
Group Customer Vice President
New Mobility
Olabisi Boyle
Hyundai Motor North America
Senior Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy
Engineering
Jamie Brewer
General Motors
Executive Chief Engineer, Battery Electric Trucks
Manufacturing
Lina Bucci
Magna International
Vice President, Quality
Manufacturing
Erin Buchanan
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada
General Manager
Government Policy
Hilary Cain
Alliance for Automotive Innovation
Senior Vice President, Policy
Sales
Carrie Catherine
Volvo Car USA
Head of Network and Customer Experience
Marketing
Ayesha Coker
Porsche Cars North America
Vice President, Marketing
Manufacturing
Bobbi Curran
Honda of Canada Manufacturing
Vice President
Finance
Shannon Curry
American Axle & Manufacturing
Vice President and Treasurer
Engineering
Mandi Damman
General Motors
Executive Chief Engineer, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles
Management
Alicia Davis
Lear Corp.
Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
Retail
Natasha del Barrio
Bert Ogden Auto Group
CEO
Manufacturing
Alicia del Valle
General Motors Mexico
Plant Executive Director, Ramos Arizpe Assembly
Information Technology
Rebeca Delgado
Intel Automotive
Chief Technology Officer
Engineering
Lisa Drake
Ford Motor Co.
Vice President, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems
Marketing
Dianna du Preez
Lithia Motors
Chief Customer Officer
Sales
Chris Feuell
Stellantis
CEO, Chrysler Brand, and Head, Alfa Romeo North America
Operations
Amy Fleming
Mazda Canada
Senior Director, COO
New Mobility
Pamela Fletcher
Sion Power
CEO
Manufacturing
Elena Ford
Ford Motor Co.
Chief Dealer Engagement Officer
Sales
Kathy Gilbert
CDK Global
Senior Director of Minority Dealer and Women Retail
Manufacturing
Linda Hasenfratz
Linamar Corp.
Executive Chair
Manufacturing
Coco Hernandez-Navarro
ZF Group
Vice President of Quality Management Excellence
Retail
Julie Herrera
IDEA Auto Group
President and CEO
New Mobility
Siyu Huang
Factorial Energy
CEO and Co-founder
Remarketing
Grace Huang
Cox Automotive
President, Inventory Solutions
Finance
Shelley Hulgrave
Penske Automotive Group
Executive Vice President and CFO
Information Technology
Jennifer Jao
Toyota Motor North America
Information Technology General Manager
Technology
Marianne Johnson
Cox Automotive
Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer
Finance
Betty Jotanovic
Santander Consumer USA
President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships
Manufacturing
Susann Kazunas
Toyota Motor North America
Group Vice President; President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas; Executive Engineering Officer, Production Engineering Division
Retail
Christina Keiser
Carvana
Executive Vice President, Strategy
Manufacturing
Susan Kenny
Honda of Canada Manufacturing
Division Manager
Information Technology
Erica Klampfl
Ford Motor Co.
Chief Data and Analytics Officer
Manufacturing
Lisa Lunsford
Global Strategic Supply Solutions
CEO
Engineering
Tracy Mack-Askew
Daimler Truck North America
Chief Engineer of Chassis, Propulsion, and Vocational Engineering
Retail
Diane Maher
Fox Motor Group
President and COO
Sales
Claudia Marquez
Hyunda Motor America
COO
New Mobility
Tekedra Mawakana
Waymo
Co-CEO
Manufacturing
Doneen McDowell
General Motors
Manufacturing Vice President, Full-Size Trucks
Manufacturing
Isabelle McKenzie
BorgWarner
Vice President, and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems
Sales
Jaclyn McQuaid
General Motors
Global Vice President, Buick-GMC
New Mobility
Brenda Mejia
Gatik
Head of Operations
Manufacturing
Roxanna Metz
Honda Indiana Auto Plant
Vice President of Plant Operations
New Mobility
Celina Mikolajczak
Lyten
Chief Battery Technology Officer
Finance
Tina Miller
Lithia Motors
CFO
Finance
Shannon Mokhiber
Ford Motor Credit Co.
Executive Vice President, North America
Engineering
Charon Morgan
Autoliv
Vice President, Engineering for the Americas
Design
Jane Nakagawa
American Honda Motor Co.
Vice President, R&D
Sales
Briana Nelson
Toyota Financial Services
Group Vice President, Sales
Finance
Cathy O'Callaghan
Ford Motor Credit Co.
President and CEO
Marketing
Gina Paolino
Costco Auto Program
President and COO
Labor Relations
Lana Payne
Unifor
National President
Business Development
Barbara Pilarski
Stellantis
Senior Vice President, Americas and Labor Business Development
Manufacturing
Shannon Quinn
Cooper Standard
President, Industrial and Specialty Group
Finance
Jennifer Rappaport
EFG Cos.
President and CEO
Manufacturing
Jana Rosenmann
Piston Automotive
President
Marketing
Kathy Ruble
Ally Financial
Executive Director, Marketing â€“ Dealer Financial Services and Communications
Finance
Tanya Sanders
Wells Fargo Auto
Head
Retail
Rosey Sanders
CarMax
Vice President of Regional Service Operations
Finance
Melanie Sandford
Volkswagen Group Canada
CFO
Sales
Heike Scheuble
Mercedes-Benz Vans North America
Vice President and Managing Director
Strategy
Kathryn Schifferle
Work Truck Solutions
Chief Vision Officer
Retail
Judith Schumacher-Tilton
Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group
Owner and Dealer Principal
Finance
Susan Sheffield
GM Financial
President and CEO
Retail
Marilyn Sheftel
Silverhill Acura
Dealer Principal
Manufacturing
Jennifer Slater
STRATTEC Security Corp.
President and CEO
New Mobility
Vivian Sun
Amazon
Head of Automated Driving
Manufacturing
Marie Szymanski
Atlas Copco Group
General Manager
Purchasing
Teresa Thiele
Stellantis
Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing Programs
Purchasing
Kristin Toth
General Motors
Executive Director of Electrical Systems, Software and Connectivity
Manufacturing
Linda Trbizan
Stellantis
Senior Vice President, Head of Group Accounting Operations, Shared Services and Finance Transformation
New Mobility
Raquel Urtasun
Waabi
CEO
Retail
Jane Vaden Thacher
Vaden Automotive
President and Dealer Principal
Marketing
Lisa Van Giesen
Marelli
Global Head of Marketing
Information Technology
Tara Vatcher
Stellantis
Head of Software Platforms and Development Operations
Technology
Alexi Venneri
DAS Technology
CEO
Marketing
Jennifer Vianello
Cars Commerce
CMO
Purchasing
Marlo Vitous
Stellantis
Senior Vice President, North America Purchasing and Supplier Quality
Sales
Judy Wheeler
Nissan U.S.
Divisional Vice President, Nissan Sales and Regional Operations
Manufacturing
Jaymi Wilson
Gentherm
Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America Automotive and Global Sales and Marketing
Finance
Leslie Wims Morris
Chase Auto
CEO, Chase Auto
New Mobility
Kathy Winter
May Mobility
COO
Marketing
Kerri Wise
Lotlinx
CMO
Information Technology
Lori Wittman
Cox Automotive
President of Retail Solutions
Information Technology
Rekha Wunnava
Ford Motor Co.
Global Director, Industrial System IT
Retail
Laura Zanchin
Zanchin Automotive Group
Principal and Executive Vice President
Manufacturing
Jamie Zinser
Novelis
Vice President of Automotive, North America