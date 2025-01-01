100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry

Our 100 Leading Women for 2025 are visionaries, problem-solvers and catalysts for change. They are CEOs, engineers, founders, marketers, financiers — strategic thinkers who are reshaping the auto industry during a period of radical transformation. The fact that they are women matters deeply, but it is not the whole story. They are here because of what they do — and how well they do it. Click here for details about our honorees, and how they were chosen.

Distribution

 

Myra Adams

Southeast Toyota Distributors

Group Vice President of Sales Operations

Read More

Engineering

 

Aruna Anand

Continental

President and CEO, Automotive, Continental North America

Read More

Sales

 

Josie Archer

Aptiv

Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Read More

Information Technology

 

Neeru Arora

Mazda North American Operations

Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Read More

Management

 

Mary Barra

General Motors

CEO

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Wendy Bauer

3M

Group President, Transportation and Electronics

Read More

Sales

 

Brooke Bellville

Adient

Vice President, Program Management and Sales

Read More

Sales

 

Karin Bogacz

Valeo

Group Customer Vice President

Read More

New Mobility

 

Olabisi Boyle

Hyundai Motor North America

Senior Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy

Read More

Engineering

 

Jamie Brewer

General Motors

Executive Chief Engineer, Battery Electric Trucks

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Lina Bucci

Magna International

Vice President, Quality

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Erin Buchanan

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada

General Manager

Read More

Government Policy

 

Hilary Cain

Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Senior Vice President, Policy

Read More

Sales

 

Carrie Catherine

Volvo Car USA

Head of Network and Customer Experience

Read More

Marketing

 

Ayesha Coker

Porsche Cars North America

Vice President, Marketing

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Bobbi Curran

Honda of Canada Manufacturing

Vice President

Read More

Finance

 

Shannon Curry

American Axle & Manufacturing

Vice President and Treasurer

Read More

Engineering

 

Mandi Damman

General Motors

Executive Chief Engineer, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Read More

Management

 

Alicia Davis

Lear Corp.

Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Read More

Retail

 

Natasha del Barrio

Bert Ogden Auto Group

CEO

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Alicia del Valle

General Motors Mexico

Plant Executive Director, Ramos Arizpe Assembly

Read More

Information Technology

 

Rebeca Delgado

Intel Automotive

Chief Technology Officer

Read More

Engineering

 

Lisa Drake

Ford Motor Co.

Vice President, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems

Read More

Marketing

 

Dianna du Preez

Lithia Motors

Chief Customer Officer

Read More

Sales

 

Chris Feuell

Stellantis

CEO, Chrysler Brand, and Head, Alfa Romeo North America

Read More

Operations

 

Amy Fleming

Mazda Canada

Senior Director, COO

Read More

New Mobility

 

Pamela Fletcher

Sion Power

CEO

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Elena Ford

Ford Motor Co.

Chief Dealer Engagement Officer

Read More

Sales

 

Kathy Gilbert

CDK Global

Senior Director of Minority Dealer and Women Retail

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Linda Hasenfratz

Linamar Corp.

Executive Chair

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Coco Hernandez-Navarro

ZF Group

Vice President of Quality Management Excellence

Read More

Retail

 

Julie Herrera

IDEA Auto Group

President and CEO

Read More

New Mobility

 

Siyu Huang

Factorial Energy

CEO and Co-founder

Read More

Remarketing

 

Grace Huang

Cox Automotive

President, Inventory Solutions

Read More

Finance

 

Shelley Hulgrave

Penske Automotive Group

Executive Vice President and CFO

Read More

Marketing

 

Kim Ito

Mitsubishi Motors North America

Vice President, Marketing and CMO

Read More

Information Technology

 

Jennifer Jao

Toyota Motor North America

Information Technology General Manager

Read More

New Mobility

 

Li Jiang

Bosch

Vice President, Regional Business Unit Lead, Electric Motor and Axle

Read More

Technology

 

Marianne Johnson

Cox Automotive

Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

Read More

Finance

 

Betty Jotanovic

Santander Consumer USA

President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Susann Kazunas

Toyota Motor North America

Group Vice President; President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas; Executive Engineering Officer, Production Engineering Division

Read More

Retail

 

Christina Keiser

Carvana

Executive Vice President, Strategy

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Susan Kenny

Honda of Canada Manufacturing

Division Manager

Read More

Information Technology

 

Erica Klampfl

Ford Motor Co.

Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Read More

Aftersales

 

Kim Less

Nissan Americas

Vice President, Aftersales

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Lisa Lunsford

Global Strategic Supply Solutions

CEO

Read More

Engineering

 

Tracy Mack-Askew

Daimler Truck North America

Chief Engineer of Chassis, Propulsion, and Vocational Engineering

Read More

Retail

 

Diane Maher

Fox Motor Group

President and COO

Read More

Sales

 

Claudia Marquez

Hyunda Motor America

COO

Read More

New Mobility

 

Tekedra Mawakana

Waymo

Co-CEO

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Doneen McDowell

General Motors

Manufacturing Vice President, Full-Size Trucks

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Isabelle McKenzie

BorgWarner

Vice President, and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems

Read More

Sales

 

Jaclyn McQuaid

General Motors

Global Vice President, Buick-GMC

Read More

New Mobility

 

Brenda Mejia

Gatik

Head of Operations

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Roxanna Metz

Honda Indiana Auto Plant

Vice President of Plant Operations

Read More

New Mobility

 

Celina Mikolajczak

Lyten

Chief Battery Technology Officer

Read More

Finance

 

Tina Miller

Lithia Motors

CFO

Read More

Finance

 

Shannon Mokhiber

Ford Motor Credit Co.

Executive Vice President, North America

Read More

Engineering

 

Charon Morgan

Autoliv

Vice President, Engineering for the Americas

Read More

Design

 

Jane Nakagawa

American Honda Motor Co.

Vice President, R&D

Read More

Sales

 

Briana Nelson

Toyota Financial Services

Group Vice President, Sales

Read More

Finance

 

Cathy O'Callaghan

Ford Motor Credit Co.

President and CEO

Read More

Marketing

 

Gina Paolino

Costco Auto Program

President and COO

Read More

Labor Relations

 

Lana Payne

Unifor

National President

Read More

Business Development

 

Barbara Pilarski

Stellantis

Senior Vice President, Americas and Labor Business Development

Read More

Strategy

 

Lei Qiao

Axalta

Vice President, Global Mobility Technology

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Shannon Quinn

Cooper Standard

President, Industrial and Specialty Group

Read More

Finance

 

Jennifer Rappaport

EFG Cos.

President and CEO

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Jana Rosenmann

Piston Automotive

President

Read More

Marketing

 

Kathy Ruble

Ally Financial

Executive Director, Marketing â€“ Dealer Financial Services and Communications

Read More

Finance

 

Tanya Sanders

Wells Fargo Auto

Head

Read More

Retail

 

Rosey Sanders

CarMax

Vice President of Regional Service Operations

Read More

Finance

 

Melanie Sandford

Volkswagen Group Canada

CFO

Read More

Sales

 

Heike Scheuble

Mercedes-Benz Vans North America

Vice President and Managing Director

Read More

Strategy

 

Kathryn Schifferle

Work Truck Solutions

Chief Vision Officer

Read More

Retail

 

Judith Schumacher-Tilton

Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group

Owner and Dealer Principal

Read More

Finance

 

Susan Sheffield

GM Financial

President and CEO

Read More

Retail

 

Marilyn Sheftel

Silverhill Acura

Dealer Principal

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Jennifer Slater

STRATTEC Security Corp.

President and CEO

Read More

New Mobility

 

Vivian Sun

Amazon

Head of Automated Driving

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Marie Szymanski

Atlas Copco Group

General Manager

Read More

Purchasing

 

Teresa Thiele

Stellantis

Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing Programs

Read More

Purchasing

 

Kristin Toth

General Motors

Executive Director of Electrical Systems, Software and Connectivity

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Linda Trbizan

Stellantis

Senior Vice President, Head of Group Accounting Operations, Shared Services and Finance Transformation

Read More

New Mobility

 

Raquel Urtasun

Waabi

CEO

Read More

Retail

 

Jane Vaden Thacher

Vaden Automotive

President and Dealer Principal

Read More

Marketing

 

Lisa Van Giesen

Marelli

Global Head of Marketing

Read More

Information Technology

 

Tara Vatcher

Stellantis

Head of Software Platforms and Development Operations

Read More

Technology

 

Alexi Venneri

DAS Technology

CEO

Read More

Marketing

 

Jennifer Vianello

Cars Commerce

CMO

Read More

Purchasing

 

Marlo Vitous

Stellantis

Senior Vice President, North America Purchasing and Supplier Quality

Read More

Sales

 

Judy Wheeler

Nissan U.S.

Divisional Vice President, Nissan Sales and Regional Operations

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Jaymi Wilson

Gentherm

Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America Automotive and Global Sales and Marketing

Read More

Finance

 

Leslie Wims Morris

Chase Auto

CEO, Chase Auto

Read More

New Mobility

 

Kathy Winter

May Mobility

COO

Read More

Marketing

 

Kerri Wise

Lotlinx

CMO

Read More

Information Technology

 

Lori Wittman

Cox Automotive

President of Retail Solutions

Read More

Information Technology

 

Rekha Wunnava

Ford Motor Co.

Global Director, Industrial System IT

Read More

Retail

 

Laura Zanchin

Zanchin Automotive Group

Principal and Executive Vice President

Read More

Manufacturing

 

Jamie Zinser

Novelis

Vice President of Automotive, North America

Read More