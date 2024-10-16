100 Leading Women
TitleAutomotive News' list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, 2020
The 2020 Automotive News 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry list
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 04:44 PM
Title100 Leading Women data
Last Updated
November 09, 2020 12:00 AM
TitleAutomotive News' list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, 2015
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 04:41 PM
TitleAutomotive News' list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, 2010
Last Updated
October 17, 2024 04:38 PM