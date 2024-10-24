CategoryAutomakers

Toyota chief scientist wants industry to fight the 'real common enemy'

Toyota Gill Pratt Bloomberg Arc 2024
"We have the capability to dramatically cut the cost of renewable energy production," Toyota Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said. "That cost reduction alone would make e-fuels much more price-competitive than they are now." (BLOOMBERG)
Luca Ciferri
October 07, 2024 03:00 AM

