Toyota chief scientist wants industry to fight the 'real common enemy'

Toyota has been very cautious about shifting its reliance from internal combustion engines to batteries to power its vehicles. The automaker’s chief scientist, Gill Pratt, is pragmatic about the transition, saying that the goal should be “to fight the real common enemy: global carbon emissions.” To achieve this target, he sees a future where electric vehicles can coexist alongside with cars that run on e-fuels and hydrogen. He explained how in an interview with Automotive News Europe Associate Publisher and Editor Luca Ciferri.