How Europe-bound Turkish EV maker Togg aims to challenge Chinese, others

Following its successful domestic debut, Turkish EV startup Togg is preparing to launch in Germany, where sales of the T10X SUV are scheduled to start before year-end. Togg will add markets including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden as it seeks to have 1 million vehicles on the road across Europe by 2032. CEO Gurcan Karakas is confident that Togg can compete outside its home market because it has spent years evaluating future rivals. Togg, which prefers to call its vehicles smart devices, expects to generate as much income from traditional revenue channels as nontraditional ones in less than 10 years and become profitable as early as 2027. Karakas outlined the company’s plans in an interview with Automotive News Europe Managing Editor Douglas A. Bolduc at the 2024 CES technology show.