Internal combustion still has a future, head of Renault-Geely JV says

PARIS — The transition to electrification has left automakers and suppliers unsure about how much to invest in internal combustion powertrains. But Renault Group and Geely think they have found a solution with Horse Powertrain, a joint venture that will develop and build engines, transmissions and other components for their brands as well as outside customers. The idea is that Horse will consolidate internal-combustion R&D and production in the automakers’ global factories, freeing Renault and Geely to invest in electrification. Horse Powertrain, which has been an independent company for about three months, has recently landed several contracts to make small engines for extended-range electric drivetrains with companies in Turkey and Latin America. Matias Giannini, the CEO of Horse Powertrain, spoke with Automotive News Europe Associate Publisher and Editor Luca Ciferri and News Editor Peter Sigal at the Paris auto show to explain Horse’s business case, new technologies it is developing and future investment from Saudi Aramco as a third shareholder.