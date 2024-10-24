CategoryAutomakers

Internal combustion still has a future, head of Renault-Geely JV says

Matias Giannini Horse Powertrain 2024 Arc
"We are continuing to invest in innovation and technology" for internal-combustion engines, Horse Powertrain CEO Matias Giannini said. (HORSE POWERTRAIN)
Author
LC
By:
Luca Ciferri
Author
PS
By:
Peter Sigal
|
October 22, 2024 04:00 AM

