How McLaren aims to match Ferrari, Lamborghini on profitability

McLaren Automotive is looking for a partner that will supply technology, platforms — and hopefully cash — to help it develop a new SUV or similar “shared performance” model, CEO Michael Leiters told Automotive News Europe on the sidelines of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in southern England in July. Leiters was hired from Ferrari in 2022 to put the struggling company back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic rattled its finances. The British supercar maker lost 872 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2023, according to company figures. As well as launching new supercars, including the entry Artura plug-in hybrid and the 750S supercar, McLaren untangled its complicated share structure with the help of its majority shareholder, the Bahraini sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat. In March the fund took full control of McLaren, including the racing arm. Now Leiters must return the automotive arm to profitability and persuade an automotive partner that McLaren can become as profitable as rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini. He discussed this and more with Automotive News Europe Correspondent Nick Gibbs.