CategoryAutomakers

How McLaren aims to match Ferrari, Lamborghini on profitability

McLaren CEO Michael Leiters in car Arc 2024
“Our product plan right now is much less focused on volume than it was in the past to get higher average pricing; more revenue with less volume,” McLaren CEO Michael Leiters said, adding that on average the automaker sells it cars for 240,000 pounds (about $304,500). (MCLAREN)
Author
NG
By:
Nick Gibbs
August 12, 2024 04:00 AM

Featured Stories

TitleSubaru tops Consumer Reports’ 2025 brand rankings as Detroit 3 struggle on reliability
ImageSubaru tops Consumer Reports’ 2025 brand rankings as Detroit 3 struggle on reliability
TitleHonda targets EV solid-state battery range of 620 miles, but small cell size still big problem
ImageHonda targets EV solid-state battery range of 620 miles, but small cell size still big problem
TitleIneos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder: Production restart, new markets should lead to big 2025 for Grenadier maker
ImageIneos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder: Production restart, new markets should lead to big 2025 for Grenadier maker
TitleNissan CEO Makoto Uchida races to save the automaker - and his job
ImageNissan CEO Makoto Uchida races to save the automaker - and his job