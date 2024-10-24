CategoryAutomakers

New Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa: 'We are building a road map for growth'

Antonio Filosa Jeep 2024
Antonio Filosa was named CEO of Jeep in November 2023, after serving as Stellantis' COO for South America.
Author
LC
By:
Luca Ciferri
April 15, 2024 04:00 AM

