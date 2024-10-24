New Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa: 'We are building a road map for growth'

After helping to make Latin America a success story for Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis, Antonio Filosa in November was given the task of overhauling the group’s Jeep brand, which has lost market share in Europe and more crucially in its U.S. home market. His targets: Double Jeep’s global sales to 2 million by the end of the decade, grow U.S. sales to 1 million from 634,000 vehicle last year and double European market share to 2 percent. Filosa explained how Jeep will get there in an interview with Automotive News Europe Associate Publisher and Editor Luca Ciferri in Turin.