Opel CEO prepares for 'ups and downs' on path to full electrification

Opel now has a full-electric version of every model in its lineup with the launch this year of the second-generation Grandland compact SUV and the new Frontera small SUV, which replaces the Crossland. That marks an important step toward the brand’s ultimate goal of selling only electric cars, CEO Florian Huettl says. The sub-€30,000 Frontera, based on parent Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, is Opel’s answer to the threat of low-cost EVs from China. Automotive News Europe News Editor Peter Sigal spoke with Huettl about Opel’s path to full electrification, the automaker’s new models and its plans for overseas expansion.